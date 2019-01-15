Men who less than six hours a night may be at an increased risk of compared to those who between seven and eight hours, a new study suggests.

The study showed that poor quality of less than six hours increases the risk of by 27 per cent compared to seven to eight hours of sleep.

refers to the build-up of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on the artery walls throughout the body.

On the other hand, women who slept more than eight hours a night had an increased risk of

" is a major global problem and we are preventing and treating it using several approaches, including pharmaceuticals, physical activity and diet," said Jose M. Ordovas, at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares Carlos III (CNIC) in

"But the study emphasizes we have to include sleep as one of the weapons we use to fight -- a factor we are compromising every day," he added.

For the study, published in the Journal of of Cardiology, the team included 3,974 among which all were without known and two-thirds were men.

In addition, alcohol and caffeine consumption were found to cause short and disrupted sleep.

"Many people think alcohol is a good inducer of sleep, but there's a rebound effect. If you drink alcohol, you may wake up after a short period of sleep and have a hard time getting back to sleep. And if you do get back to sleep, it's often a poor-quality sleep," Ordovas said.

Lack of sleep has been known to raise the risk of by increasing risk factors such as glucose levels, blood pressure, and

--IANS

