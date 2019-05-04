Train services to resume in Bhubneswar

Trains originating from will resume from tomorrow a day after cyclone Fani hit causing massive destruction. The services were kept on hold as the rail lines were damaged by the cyclone.

Railway officials said services will run normally from from Sunday, though services would be available only for those trains which originate from

However two originating trains from Bhubaneswar will remain cancelled.

"Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express and Visakhapatnam Intercity Express will not resume from tomorrow due to non-availability of pairing trains," the added.

--IANS

rag/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)