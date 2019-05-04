Train services to resume in Bhubneswar

Trains originating from Bhubaneswar will resume from tomorrow a day after cyclone Fani hit Odisha causing massive destruction. The services were kept on hold as the rail lines were damaged by the cyclone.
Railway officials said services will run normally from Bhubaneswar from Sunday, though services would be available only for those trains which originate from Bhubaneswar.
However two originating trains from Bhubaneswar will remain cancelled.
"Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express and Visakhapatnam Intercity Express will not resume from tomorrow due to non-availability of pairing trains," the official added.
