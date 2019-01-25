Transgenders in Japan must still be sterilised before changing gender

A court here has upheld a law effectively requiring transgenders in seeking to legally change their to be sterilised, the media reported on Friday.

Takakito Usui, a man who wants to change the listed on his official documents, had appealed to the seeking to overturn Law 111, which requires applicants to "permanently lack functioning" reproductive parts to qualify for affirmation, reported.

The Court unanimously rejected Usui's case on Thursday, ruling the 2003 law constitutional.

"It is unthinkable in this day and time that the law requires a sex-change operation to change gender," Usui's told on Friday.

"When the law was established 15 years ago, LGBT people had to make a bitter decision and swallow the conditions to pave a narrow way for official change of gender. With this decision, I hope lawmakers will change the law to support the wishes of the LGBT community."

The court initially said the law was intended to prevent "problems" in parent-child relations which could lead to societal "confusion", and avoid "abrupt changes" to society.

About 7,000 people have changed their gender registration under the law since it was first passed.

Suki Chung, campaign manager at Amnesty International, told that the ruling was "a blow for the recognition of people in It is a missed opportunity to address the discrimination people face".

Requiring sterilisation has been widely denounced by LGBT groups in and around the world.

In a 2017 report, said the law "remains a stain on Japan's record".

