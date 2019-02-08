Transgenders voice demand for equality

From working in a to winning beauty peagants, transgenders who have broken different barriers and succeeded to make an identity for themselves, came together to voice for equal rights.

At an event "We Are Your Strength", organised by the of Government and Public Policy (JSGP) and here on Friday, the transgenders took the centre stage where they shared stories of struggle and overcoming the difficulties.

Most of the transgenders who shared the stage echoed that they are perceived as the 'other' gender, who are engaged in sex-trading, begging and hurling abuses, and how the society has stereotyped their identity.

"My own family had thrown me out of the house when they came to know about the reality of my gender, handing me a Rs 100 note. I have been gang-raped on the last day of my MBA and society gifted me the HIV positive tag," Amruta Soni, the first to be appointed as an for Hindustan Latex Family Planning Promotion Trust, shared during the event.

Reena, a herself and organiser of a beauty pageant 'Miss Transqueen India', said that first hurdle comes from the families and known ones.

"It's not just who you are, but who you become. We all have overcome various struggles of acceptance within our families and are now looking to make them proud of our achievement," Reena mentioned.

