JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

SC judgment on IBC will bring much needed clarity over insolvency proceedings

14 of Hyderabad firm held for cheating over 1 lakh job seekers
Business Standard

Girl kidnapped hours before marriage, rescued later

Press Trust of India  |  Muktsar 

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped hours before her marriage from outside a beauty parlour here on Friday, but was later found by police from Ferozepur bus stand.

The police also arrested two of the six accused, SSP Manit Singh Dhesi said.

"The woman girl was found at the Ferozepur bus stand as the abductors had left her there," the SSP said.

Dhesi said the girl had relations with one of the kidnappers, but her parents were opposed to it as the man was allegedly a drug addict.

As she was kidnapped in the morning, her marriage with another youth could not take place, the police said.

The woman had come to Muktsar from her nearby village for bridal make, but was kidnapped by some youths at gun point, from outside the beauty parlour.

They put her in a car and sped away from there.

The woman's kidnapping was also recorded in a CCTV.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 21:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements