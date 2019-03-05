Hillary Clinton rules out 2020 presidential run

Former US has said that she won't run for in 2020 but will continue to speak out about politics, saying, "I'm not going anywhere".

"I'm not running, but I'm going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe," quoted 2016 Democratic presidential nominee as saying in a TV interview on Monday.

"I want to be sure that people understand I'm going to keep speaking out. I'm not going anywhere."

When asked if she would consider running for governor, or any elected office again, Clinton said: "I don't think so," adding that she loves living in and is grateful for the time she spent as of the state.

Clinton's comments ended speculation that she was considering a 2020 bid.

The former has said she is not running for a number of times before.

In an interview with Recode magazine last October, Clinton said she didn't intend to run in 2020.

Clinton also told in September 2017 that she was "done with being a candidate".

--IANS

ksk

