JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Bappi Lahiri's song might feature in Marvel Studios' film

ICC welcome to take T20, ODI World Cup out of India for tax exemption: BCCI

Business Standard

Ex-SAD MP joins Congress

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A day after quitting the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Punjab MP Sher Singh Ghubaya joined the Congress here.

Ghubaya, who represents the Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency, was formally inducted into the party in the presence of Congress President Rahul Gandhi here.

The two-time sitting MP resigned on Monday from the primary membership of the party while the SAD has claimed that it expelled him for "anti-party activities".

--IANS

and/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 11:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements