Ex-SAD MP joins Congress

A day after quitting the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Punjab MP Sher Singh Ghubaya joined the Congress here.
Ghubaya, who represents the Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency, was formally inducted into the party in the presence of Congress President Rahul Gandhi here.
The two-time sitting MP resigned on Monday from the primary membership of the party while the SAD has claimed that it expelled him for "anti-party activities".
--IANS
and/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU