West Bengal's ruling on Friday approached the (EC) alleging "BJP" was written under the party's symbol during commissioning of machines (EVMs) in parliamentary constituency due to which the process had to be stopped.

As per the EC rules, no party's name or initial is supposed to be printed on the balloting unit.

"We have received a complaint from Trinamool that initials 'BJP' were written below the symbol, which was noticed during EVM commissioning. The process has been stopped because it is mandatory that agents of all political parties are satisfied," (CEO) told reporters here.

Trinamool's delegation led by brought the EVM glitch to the notice of the Commission.

"We have demanded immediate intervention so that there is no reflection of this in the coming elections. Also we are hearing that there is a conspiracy of hacking the EVMs," Chatterjee said.

"We have informed the The final decision will be taken tomorrow (Saturday)," Basu added.

--IANS

bnd/ssp/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)