Kannauj: Ahead of Modi's rally, Akhilesh holds road show

A day ahead of Narendra Modi's public meeting in Kannauj, (SP) and his wife on Friday held an eight-km-long road show in the city.

Dimple Yadav, who is re-contesting from the seat, kicked off her road show from the party office here.

Akhilesh Yadav, who earlier in the day addressed two public meetings in Jalaun's Urai, along with (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Ajit Singh, and in Jhansi, later joined his wife's road show in

The SP is re-contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Subrat Pathak, whom she had defeated in 2014.

The SP leaders greeted hundreds of workers of the party, who were joined by a large number of RLD and BSP workers, who showered flower petals on them.

Hundreds of motorcycles and cars accompanied their modified bus -- the chariot -- and the SUV. The couple, affectionately called "Bhaiyaji" and "Bhabhiji" in the area, waved to the people.

Apart from slogans in favour of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, there were also slogans proclaiming that the fate of the state would change as BSP supremo and have come together in these elections.

This is the third road show by the SP leaders. had conducted a road show soon after filing her nomination papers from on April 6, along with her husband and

She also held a road show on Wednesday in the city.

Modi will hold a public meeting in Kannauj on Saturday morning in support of his party's candidate.

The SP is contesting 37 seats, BSP 38 and Ajit Singh's RLD three. The alliance is not fielding candidates in Amethi and -- held by and Sonia Gandhi, respectively.

