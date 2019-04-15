Trinamool MP claims movable assets down 40%

sitting and former Railway Dinesh Trivedi, who is seeking re-election from constituency, has declared that his movable assets have declined by nearly 40 per cent to over Rs 89.27 lakh as compared to about Rs 1.47 crore declared in 2014.

According to his affidavit submitted as part of the nomination filing process, the value of his immovable properties stands at over Rs 2.93 crore, up by about 41 per cent during the last five years from around Rs 2.08 crore shown in 2014.

has shown that his overall assets increased by over 7.5 per cent in the last five years.

His movable assets include Rs 1.91 lakh cash, Rs 3.27 lakh as bank deposits, investments worth Rs 6.66 lakh in and around Rs 56.49 lakh in investments in listed shares, besides a car which he bought in 2015.

Interestingly, his spouse's movable assets worth about Rs 43.90 lakh were up by 75 per cent from Rs 25.10 lakh declared five years ago.

The 68-year-old possesses two agricultural plots with an aggregating value of over Rs 47 lakh at Bidda village in Mandvi in Gujarat, a share in a flat worth Rs 1.62 crore in Kolkata and another residential apartment valued at Rs 84 lakh in Gandhinagar.

According to his affidavit, his spouse's immovable assets including a share of the flat in Kolkata and a residential apartment in stand at Rs 2.11 crore as compared to Rs 1.50 crore declared in 2014.

has shown Rs 1.08 crore in liability in terms of loan or dues to individuals and entities.

Trivedi, who completed his Masters in Business Administration from the University of Texas, has declared that there is no pending criminal case against him.

