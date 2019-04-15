JUST IN
Probe extrajudicial killings, Pakistan HRC urges UN

Business Standard

Cross-LoC bus service resumes in Kashmir

IANS  |  Jammu 

The bus service between Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir and Rawalakot in Pakistani-administered Kashmir resumed on Monday after being suspended for a week.

Officials at the Chakan Da Bagh trade and travel facilitating centre in Poonch district said the cross-LoC (Line of Control) bus service was suspended last week because of ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army.

The bus service was started for divided families living on either side of the LoC in divided Kashmir as a major confidence building measure between India and Pakistan in June 2006.

--IANS

sq/mr

First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 20:00 IST

