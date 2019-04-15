Cross-LoC bus service resumes in Kashmir

The bus service between in Jammu and and in Pakistani-administered resumed on Monday after being suspended for a week.

Officials at the Chakan Da Bagh trade and travel facilitating centre in district said the cross-LoC (Line of Control) bus service was suspended last week because of ceasefire violations by the Army.

The bus service was started for divided families living on either side of the LoC in divided as a major confidence building measure between and in June 2006.

--IANS

sq/mr

