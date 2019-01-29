Mamata is behaving like 'Talibani Didi', says BJP

The BJP on Tuesday came down heavily on Chief Minister after buses, in which party workers were returning from Amit Shah's rally in East Midnapore, were vandalised.

Addressing a press conference, held Trinamool workers responsible for vandalising and setting ablaze the buses and said the was behaving like a "Talibani Didi".

"The way stones were pelted, buses were vendalised and set ablaze, shows what kind of situation is prevailing in This is the real face of Mamata Banerjee," he said.

"What kind of act is this? You (Mamata Banerjee) are behaving like Talibani Didi," he added.

He said was scared of the growing support for the BJP and that was the reason she has been trying to terrorise the people.

"Talibani forces are active in Bengal under Mamata Banerjee. Today's incident has proved it," Patra said condemning the incident as undemocratic.

He also hit at opposition parties for taking part in Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata rally and sought to know their stand on the issue.

"You won't allow CBI to enter in the state. You won't allow rallies and yatras of You raise doubts on army and BSF. You won't allow any democratic process in the state. Is this democracy," the asked.

"Will you save democracy by vandalising buses and setting ablaze them. We will not bow to this kind of threat," he added.

