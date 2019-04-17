Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee's assets double since 2014

Trinamool Congress' Kalyan Banerjee, who is seeking re-election from West Bengal's constituency, has declared that the value of his assets have nearly doubled to Rs 16.69 crore in the last five years, against Rs 8.56 crore declared in 2014.

According to his affidavit submitted as part of the nomination filing process, Banerjee has declared that his movable assets stand at over Rs 13.60 crore, up by 106 per cent from around Rs 6.60 crore shown in 2014.

The assets include Rs 2 lakh cash in hand, worth about Rs 5.97 crore, investments of about Rs 2.02 crore in mutual funds and also investments worth over Rs 3.85 crore in insurance, and postal savings.

He possesses 250 gram of gold rings worth Rs 8.26 lakh, besides two cars, one of which he bought in 2018.

A by profession, he also has books worth Rs 1.25 crore.

As per his affidavit, Banerjee has declared immovable assets worth Rs 3.09 crore, up by 57 per cent from over Rs 1.96 crore of immovable properties declared in 2014.

His immovable assets include 500 sq ft of non-agricultural land, valued at Rs 6 lakh, at Doltala Mouza in the state's district, three residential properties - one each in Kolkata, and - valued at Rs 3.03 crore collectively.

Banerjee has shown over Rs 55.22 lakh of liabilities in terms of outstanding home and

His spouse owns over Rs 89.68 lakh of movable and immovable assets, against Rs 28.86 lakh declared five years ago.

Banerjee also declared that there is no pending criminal case against him.

--IANS

bdc/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)