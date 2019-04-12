Congress fields Scindia from Guna, Tewari from Anandpur Sahib

-
The Congress on Friday released a list of seven candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding party General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna in Madhya Pradesh and former Union Minister Manish Tewari from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab.
The party has also fielded Rigzin Spalbar from Ladakh, Shashwat Kedar from Valmiki Nagar in Bihar, Shailendra Patel from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh, Mona Sustani from Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh and Kewal Singh Dhillon from Sangrur in Punjab.
Scindia, who was the Deputy Leader of the party in the outgoing 16th Lok Sahba, also has an important role in Uttar Pradesh, where he is the General Secretary in-charge of the western part of the state.
There was speculation that his wife could contest the polls, as he was busy in Uttar Pradesh.
Tewari is also the Congress spokesperson and was earlier interested in contesting from Chandigarh where the party has fielded Pawan Kumar Bansal.
Tewari had not contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
