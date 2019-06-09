2 engineering students drown in Uttarakhand

Two engineering students drowned in Nainital's in Uttarakhand, police said on Sunday.

Akshay Dharamwal (21) and Ritesh Verma (21), both natives of the hill state, had gone to Garudtal for a picnic on Saturday evening along with four friends.

However, the duo went into deep water and drowned. The two were students at a private university in district.

A team of the (SDRF) this morning launched a and retrieved the two bodies. A post-mortem of the bodies is being conducted.

--IANS

