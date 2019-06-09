2 engineering students drown in Uttarakhand

Two engineering students drowned in Nainital's Garudtal lake in Uttarakhand, police said on Sunday.
Akshay Dharamwal (21) and Ritesh Verma (21), both natives of the hill state, had gone to Garudtal for a picnic on Saturday evening along with four friends.
However, the duo went into deep water and drowned. The two were B.Tech students at a private university in Nainital district.
A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) this morning launched a search operation and retrieved the two bodies. A post-mortem of the bodies is being conducted.
--IANS
str/kr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU