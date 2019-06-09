Mt. Sinabung erupts in western Indonesia, no casualty

A column of thick ash was spewed 7 km high to the sky from the crater of in Island of western on Sunday, the country's national agency said.

Belching of ash and smoke was shot at 16:28 p.m. time, followed by a spread of hot ash to the southeast and south of the crater by up to 3.5 km and 3 km respectively, the agency said in a statement, reported

The agency, however, said there was so far no report of damages or casualty.

is at the second highest alert level with no-go zone of 5 km from the crater, it said.

Residents living near the flank of the were urged to use masks when rains of ash pour down, of national disaster management agency said.

Those living alongside the rivers with upstream in the slope of the volcano were warned of cold lava floods during torrential rains, the told Xinhua in a text message.

Mt. Sinabung, 2,475 meters high, is located in district of North province. In its eruption in 2014, 16 people were killed and thousands displaced.

is among 129 active volcanoes in

