Tripura cancelling May 1 as public holiday evokes condemnation

The government's decision to cancel May 1 as a public holiday has evoked widespread condemnation in the state.

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions' (CITU) unit said on Monday that it will lodge a complaint with the (ILO) for cancelling the holiday that marks International Labour Day or "May Day".

"The first Left Front government in in 1978 announced that May 1 will be marked a paid public holiday. But the BJP government cancelled the holiday without giving any reason," the unit's and member Sankar told the media.

Datta said that the CITU had lodged a complaint with the ILO for obstructing holding of programmes in Tripura in connection with "May Day" this year.

On Saturday the government issued the list of government holidays for 2019. According to the notification, "May Day" will now be treated as a "restricted holiday".

The opposition has also slammed the (BJP)-led state government's decision, saying it was against the interest of the labour and working class people.

"'May Day' programme is not a political affair, this is an international event. We strongly condemn the decision," told the media.

BJP affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) supported the government decision, saying it follows the Indian culture and civility and hence it does not follow " "

