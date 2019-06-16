Tripura CM urges new waterways with Bangladesh

Kumar has requested the Centre to create new waterways between the state and to boost trade and tourism in the northeastern region, an said on Sunday.

"If new waterways are created between and Bangladesh, the state would be the gateway for the entire northeastern region and adjoining areas. The proposed waterway project using the must be expedited," the said quoting from the NITI Aayog meeting in on Saturday.

He said in order to boost tourism in the state, the might help construct ropeways connecting the historic "Matabari" Sundari Temple and Chhabimura, the mountain wall on the banks of Gomati famous for its rock sculptures.

also demanded more financial support from the Centre's PSUs and autonomous bodies Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund for creation of new infrastructure in the northeast.

"The public sector companies and undertakings should be allowed to spend at least 10 per cent of their CSR funds in the northeastern states. This will help in early implementation of 'HIRA' (Highways, Inland Waterways, Railways and Airways), the grand initiative of The initiative would not only boost tourism but also many other sectors in the region," he added.

The also asked for amending of the existing aviation guidelines to facilitate private operators to increase flight frequency to the Northeast.

Asserting that Tripura was a flood-prone state, he also demanded an increase in the from the existing Rs 38 crore at present.

