Congress 'lauds' Goa CM for not falling to blackmail from cabinet colleagues

In a sarcastic tweet, Congress on Sunday backed for not falling to "blackmail" from his cabinet colleagues over the allotment of portfolios in the recent round of allocation of ministries.

In his tweet, D'Mello said: "It is appreciable that the CM has shown that no blackmail would be tolerated by being firm on the distribution of portfolios. These were the same blackmailers who opposed him to be the CM allowing the to be run from ICU. It is time for the CM to deliver."

There was considerable resentment last week when distributed additional portfolios to his cabinet colleagues, with some ministers from the ruling BJP and coalition allies complaining about the not taking them into confidence before deciding on the allotment of portfolios.

D'Mello's reference to blackmailers could refer to those ministers who were opposing Sawant's candidature as at a time when incumbent CM was running the state from a makeshift intensive care unit (ICU) set up at his private residence near Panaji.

was sworn-in as the Chief Minister after Parrikar passed away in March this year following a prolonged battle with

