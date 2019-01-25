Renault-Nissan alliance needs 'strong' leadership after Ghosn's resignation: FM

French and its Japanese partner needed "strong, stable governance" after and CEO stepped down due to financial scandal, French said on Thursday.

"The Renault- alliance needs strong and stable governance to meet the challenges of the dual technological revolution of the automotive industry: that of batteries and electric motors but also that of autonomous vehicles," Le Maire wrote on

"The Renault- alliance must remain the world's number 1 and continue to make the pride of its employees," he added, reported.

The comments came after appointed boss as its new and as chief executive officer, taking over Ghosn who formally resigned on charges of financial misconduct.

"A new page in Renault's story opens. I wish and every success (in their mission)," the French said.

In November, Japanese Nissan, alliance partner, announced that Ghosn was arrested in after an internal inquiry revealed his involvement in financial wrongdoings.

The 64-year-old business leader, indicted charges of misreporting his corporate salary and using the company's money for his own purposes, saw his requests for release on bail, rejected by court, which meant he would remain in prison for longer period.

French state holds 15 per cent of Renault stake.

