Venezuelan generals vow loyalty to Maduro

Regional commanders of Venezuela's armed forces appeared on state television Thursday to express their support for a day after proclaimed himself acting of state.

"We are a democratic country where the is elected only by the people, and the people is the sovereign making decisions on our homeland's destiny," Maj. Gen. Manuel Bernal Martinez, of the Andean military district, said, reports

"The people of Venezuela, through their exercise of the free and secret ballot, elected citizen Moros as president," he said, accompanied in the video clip by other officers.

Similar messages were conveyed in subsequent clips featuring Gen. Garcia, of the defence region, and Gen. Lares, of the Central region.

"We recognise and ratify only our absolute loyalty to the constitutional of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, commander-in-chief of the (FANB), Moros, elected by the people for the 2019-2025 term," Palacio said.

"Loyal forever, traitors never! Chavez lives!," he added in a reference to late President Hugo Chavez, of the Bolivarian Revolution and Maduro's mentor.

Hernandez proclaimed "loyalty and absolute subordination to citizen Nicolas Maduro Moros, and FANB commander-in-chief, elected by the people and, as such, the only person with direct and supreme command over the FANB."

Vladimir Padrino, who on Wednesday expressed support for Maduro in a message, has not commented publicaly since then.

"Desperation and intolerance threaten the nation's peace," Padrino said. "The military does not accept a president imposed under the shadow of dark interests and self-appointed outside the law. The FANB defends our Constitution and guarantees our national sovereignty."

