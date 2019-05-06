Trump's Twitter typo turns him into a joke again

-
US President Donald Trump became the butt of Twitter jokes when he misspelled the word 'stolen' as 'stollen' -- which is a type of fruit bread served in Germany on Christmas.
Twitter went ablaze with memes immediately after Trump made the typo while complaining about his Presidency tenure on Sunday.
"Despite the tremendous success that I have had as a President, including perhaps the greatest economy and most successful first two years of any President in history, they have stollen two years of my Presidency that we will never be able to get back," Trump tweeted, only to delete the post and re-post it with the typo-correction later.
By then it was too late and tweets were already flooding the micro-blogging site.
"Stolen is what you've done to our democracy by obstructing America's checks and balance system of government. The crime should be punished, not rewarded. Stollen is bread," wrote a Twitterati.
The word 'stollen' along with images of the German fruit bread have been trending on Twitter ever since.
"Remember when you spelled 'stolen' wrong as 'stollen' and people made fun of you and then you deleted it? That was fun," another user tweeted.
Trump had earlier also deleted a tweet where he had misspelled 'Kentucky' as 'Kentuky' while blaming Kentucky Derby result on "political correctness".
"On the next Presidential election, let's make sure the Presidential candidate can actually spell and not just claim they are a stable genius. From 'Kentuky' to 'Stollen', these are words that even a fourth grader knows how to spell," a user tweeted.
