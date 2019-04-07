LS polls: Clashes over 'Biryani' at Muzaffarnagar village, 8 booked

Clashes broke out at Tandhera village on Saturday over the distribution of 'biryani' during the election meeting of candidate from Bijnor, Nasimuddin Siddiqui, police said on Sunday.

"Clashes broke out in Tandhera village on Saturday during the election campaign of as people scrambled for being served at the venue. We investigated the case as it was a violation of model code of conduct," of Police told here.

In a video of the incident, people can be seen shouting at each other with some of them even slapping and hitting each other with sticks.

An FIR has been registered against seven to eight persons and further action will be taken, police said.

will go to polls in all seven phases - from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

