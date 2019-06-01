Trump to formally announce 2nd campaign at June 18 rally

US announced that he will formally launch his re-election campaign for the 2020 election at a rally in Orlando, Florida, on June 18.

The kick-off rally will be alongside First Lady Melania Trump, Vice and second lady Karen Pence, Trump said in a tweet on Friday.

Trump said that the rally will be at the "20,000 seat Amway Center" in Orlando, CNN reported.

The event is largely symbolic, as the has made it clear he is running for a second term since he took office in January 2017.

On the day of his inauguration, Trump filed formally to run for a second term in 2020.

The President has also held multiple re-election rallies, the first in February 2017.

