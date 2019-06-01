Meghan Markle was 'nasty': Trump tells UK daily

Ahead of upcoming visit to the UK, and next week, US told a British daily that Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was "nasty" in response to her 2016 comment where she called Trump "misogynistic".

Trump, in his Oval Office interview with the Sun newspaper published on Friday, weighed in on everything from outgoing UK Theresa May's handling of Brexit to the contenders vying to replace her to Markle's dislike of his politics, reported.

During the interview, Trump was confronted by the comments made by ahead of the 2016 US where she said on "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore" that Trump was misogynistic and that his was divisive. The then added that she would move to if he won the presidency.

Trump responded: "I didn't know that she was nasty. I hope she is OK..."

He seemed to bury the hatchet saying: "I am sure she will go excellently (as a royal). She will be very good."

Regarding Brexit, Trump criticized May's efforts, saying he thought that "the UK allowed the to have all the cards".

May will formally step down as on June 7 after all agreements were disagreed by her Cabinet members, forcing her to resign from office.

"I had mentioned to Theresa that you have got to build up your ammunition... I am sure that you could have built up a big advantage for your side and negotiated from strength.

"And it is very hard to play well when one side has all the advantage... They had nothing to lose. They didn't give the anything to lose."

However, he acknowledged, "at the same time, I respect Theresa and she would certainly know the facts a lot better than I know them".

May's resignation will trigger a party leadership contest, and once a new is in place she will no longer be Prime Minister, a process that could take weeks, if not months, reported.

Trump expressed his support for former Boris Johnson, calling him "a very good guy, a very talented person".

"I think Boris would do a very good job," the told The Sun. "I think he would be excellent."

He also showed favour for British "Yup, I like him," Trump added.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)