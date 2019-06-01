Less RS members in Team Modi 2.0 as more LS winners rewarded (Re-isssuing)

The representation of members in the second government has dropped from 19 to 11 as those who fought tough battles in the polls have been rewarded handsomely.

In the newly-formed Council of Ministers, out of 11 RS members, six are Cabinet Ministers, two are Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and three are Ministers of State.

In the previous term of Modi, 19 ministers belonged to the Out of these, 12 were Cabinet Ministers, two were Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and five Ministers of State.

In the new Modi government, MPs Thawarchand Gehlot, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, and have been made Cabinet Ministers.

Hardeep Singh Puri and Mansukh Mandaviya are Ministers of State (Independent Charge), while Ramdas Athawale, and V. Muraleedharan have been selected as Ministers of State.

In the previous Modi government, the 12 Rajya Sabha members in the Cabinet were Arun Jaitley, Suresh Prabhu, Ravi Shankar Prasad, J.P. Nadda, Chaudhary Birender Singh, Gehlot, Smriti Irani, Javadekar, Pradhan, Goyal, Sitharaman and Naqvi.

Out of these, Jaitley, Prabhu, Nadda and Birender Singh have been dropped, while Prasad and Irani are Ministers again but as members.

In the last Council of Ministers, the Ministers of State (Independent Charge) from the Rajya Sabha were K.J. Alphons and Puri.

While Alphons has been dropped, Puri has maintained his place in the ministry despite the fact that they both contested the elections from and Punjab, respectively, but lost.

In the last Union Council of Ministers, Rajya Sabha members M. J. Akbar, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Athawale, Parshottam Rupala, and were Ministers of State. However, only Athawale and Rupala retained their positions in the current Cabinet.

In the current Union Council of Ministers, Javadekar has been given charge of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, as well as Information and Broadcasting, while Sitharaman is the Finance and Corporate Affairs

Gehlot and Naqvi will continue to head the and the Minority Affairs Ministry, respectively.

Goyal continues his charge as the of Railways with additional charge of the and Pradhan too is continuing as of Petroleum and Natural Gas, with additional charge of the

Among the Ministers of State (Independent Charge), Puri will continue to head the along with additional charge of the He will also be

Mandaviya will hold the as an independent charge, along with being

Among the Ministers of State, Athawale will continue with Social Justice and Empowerment while new addition Muraleedharan will be

Rupala will continue to be the

However, the number of RS members in the may go up as and Food, Consumer Affairs and are not Lok Sabha MPs.

