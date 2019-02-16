Erdogan says won't go back on S-400 deal with Russia

Recep Erdogan said would not "turn back" on a deal with to buy Russian S-400 in comments published on Saturday.

Turkey's push to buy the systems has raised questions among NATO allies over their compatibility with as well as concerns over the burgeoning relationship between Erdogan and Russian

"We agreed a deal with on the S-400, so for us to turn back from the deal is out of the question. This is a done deal," Erdogan said, quoted by Turk broadcaster.

The in December approved the sale of USD 3.5 billion in missiles to Turkey, which followed anger over Turkey's intention to buy Russian systems.

was "open" to buying US Patriot missiles, Erdogan told Turkish journalists on board his plane from the southern Russian city of after a three-way summit on with his Russian and Iranian counterparts.

"But this sale must serve the interests of our country. To this end, joint production, credit and early delivery are of vital importance," Erdogan added. The Turkish leader said the "looked positively" at early delivery but "said nothing regarding joint production and credit".

Erdogan said work continued for the systems to be delivered in July as promised before.

has warned the S-400s purchase jeopardised participation in the fighter jets programme. US officials have said could even face sanctions on defence purchases under US law if it goes ahead.

But has said the two are not seen as an alternative for the other.

The S-400 deal is one of the key symbols of the warm relationship enjoyed by Erdogan and Putin, who have also worked closely on finding a to the Syrian war.

