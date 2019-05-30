Fake currency seized by NIA in Gurugram, two held

The (NIA) seized fake currency with face value of Rs 1.2 crore, in denomination of Rs 2,000, in a raid here on Wednesday and arrested two people, officials said.

The fake currency was seized in a raid on a premises in Sector 48 and the two arrested identified as and Qasim, both residents of Haryana's district.

A photostat machine was also seized in the raid.

The has also filed an FIR in a local police station.

