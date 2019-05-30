JUST IN
Fake currency seized by NIA in Gurugram, two held

IANS  |  Gurugram 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) seized fake currency with face value of Rs 1.2 crore, in denomination of Rs 2,000, in a raid here on Wednesday and arrested two people, officials said.

The fake currency was seized in a raid on a premises in Sector 48 and the two arrested identified as Wasim and Qasim, both residents of Haryana's Nuh district.

A photostat machine was also seized in the raid.

The NIA has also filed an FIR in a local police station.

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 00:22 IST

