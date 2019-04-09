Trump toughen stance in areas where India's interests run counter (News Analysis)

US Donald Trump's administration is ratcheting up its hardline policies in two areas where India's interests run counter to Washington's - the latest is in Iran, where has declared the (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

Three weeks before the waiver given to to buy Iranian expires, Trump made the terrorist designation on Monday, imposing tough sanctions on anyone dealing with the IRGC, a powerful government organisation with tentacles across the Iranian economy.

This puts the IRGC on par with the Al Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Islamic State, which are on the US foreign terrorist list.

The other problem area is India's planned purchase of the Russian S-400 Triumf missile defence system, which would come under sanctions imposed by the US on Russian military equipment makers.

Taking a hardline last week, stopped supply of equipment for the US-made stealth fighter jets to because it is buying the S-400 and Vice told that it must choose between being a member of the western NATO alliance and the Russian anti-missile system.

The challenge for will be to navigate these challenges in dealing with the

is reported to be asking the US to permit it to continue buying Iranian at its current level of about 1.25 million tonnes each month when the six-month exemption from sanctions expires early next month.

Asked about the waivers given to eight countries, including India, said at his news conference on the IRGC declaration on Monday: "We'll make that decision in due course as we move towards May 2, but it - this absolutely extends the - and creates clarity around those transactions that create risk for companies not just in Europe, but frankly all over the world."

"It is a criminal offense for any person to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organisation," said Nathan Sales, the State Department's counter-terrorism coordinator, adding leaving room for flexibility: "How that applies in particular cases we're simply not going to speculate about right now."

Trump imposed sanctions on most commerce with last year after withdrawing from the deal made by former Barack Obama, the other permanent members of the UN Security Council, and the with to stop its development of nuclear weapons.

European countries have not gone along with Trump in backing out of the nuclear deal and the declaration of the IRGC as a terrorist organisation is aimed mainly at them.

"We're adding a layer of additional sanctions on the IRGC to make radioactive those sectors of Iran's economy that are influenced or controlled by the IRGC," Brian Hook, the US Special for Iran, told the media.

Pompeo said: "Businesses and banks around the world now have a clear duty to ensure that companies with which they conduct financial transactions are not connected to the IRGC in any material way."

He said that the lawyers of European companies doing business with face more risk because "other governments and the private sector will now see more clearly how deeply the IRGC has enmeshed itself in the Iranian economy".

While pressure will mount on India to break the deal with Moscow, is on a different plane.

In the case of the S-400, there is a key difference between and India: The US has said prime reason for its opposition is that the security of the will be compromised if it works with the Russian system, while India does not have such US aircraft.

Moreover, and have mounting differences on a number of political, diplomatic and strategic issues ranging from prosecution of US consular employees to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's governance, and from involvement in to interaction with

But there are no such problems between the US and India and is actively courting it as part of its Indo-Pacific strategy.

told a House of panel last month that while there was a punitive US legislation "hanging over" India's S-400 deal with Russia, "we want to work through it because India is an emerging partnership for us".

