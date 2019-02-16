Twitter is testing a 'News Camera' feature, which is lot like Snapchat

has reportedly been developing a "News Camera" functionality that would allow users to add captions to photos, videos and live broadcasts - Snapchat-style.

"Twitter's new Snapchat-style camera, codenamed 'News Camera' is coming soon! Posts created by the 'News Camera' will be called 'Moments'," tipster tweeted on Friday.

The removed its original "Moments" feature from its and iOS apps in October 2018.

As tested, users would have to swipe left from the home screen of the app to launch the "News Camera" feature on

"I can confirm that we're working on an easier way to share thing like images and videos on What you're seeing is in mid-development so it's tough to comment on what things will look like in the final stage. The team is still actively working on what we'll actually end up shipping," CNET quoted a Twitter as saying.

Twitter seems to have been testing the new feature on iOS first.

"Twitter has been particularly careful about not leaking 'News Camera' on Android, but someone else on iOS have access to the feature," Wong said.

The public availability of the "News Camera" feature - that was spotted earlier in February by consultant - remains unknown.

According to CNET, Navarra also noted other potential new features, including a (darker) dark mode, encrypted direct messages, an automatic night mode, a way to undock the composition button, redesigned side menu and a way to react with GIFs among others.

Recently, Twitter nodded to the possibility of rolling-out the long overdue and much awaited edit feature to enable users to alter their posts within 10 minutes of posting.