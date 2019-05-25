Two Assam Rifle troopers killed in Nagaland ambush

Two Assam Rifles troopers were killed and four others were injured on Saturday after suspected militants ambushed their convoy near the Nagaland-Assam border, a defence spokesman said.
"The incident took place around 1 p.m. when some unidentified militants ambushed a convoy of the AR at a location between Ukha and Tobu village in Nagaland's Mon district. Two of the troopers killed while four others were injured," he said.
Deputy Commissioner of Mon, Thavaseelen K said that the incident took place at a place called Changlangshu. He said that the injured have been evacuated by air.
Thavaseelen said that a similar attack took place on Assam Rifles jawans at the same place in 2015, leaving nine troopers dead.
--IANS
ah/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU