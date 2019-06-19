Two drug dealers arrested in Kolkata

Two drug dealers were arrested with 275 grams of brown sugar here, a said on Wednesday.

"Two drug dealers, A. Latifuddin (37), and Raja (47), were arrested from 8A Royd Street at around 11.55 p.m. on Tuesday," of said.

"They were involved in selling the drugs to youngsters and club-goers in the city."

