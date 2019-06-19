Two drug dealers arrested in Kolkata

Two drug dealers were arrested with 275 grams of brown sugar here, a Kolkata Police officer said on Wednesday.
"Two drug dealers, Sk.A. Latifuddin (37), and Sk. Raja (47), were arrested from 8A Royd Street at around 11.55 p.m. on Tuesday," Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police Praveen Tripathi said.
"They were involved in selling the drugs to youngsters and club-goers in the city."
