Man held for sexually assaulting minor girl

A 45-year-old man was arrested in outer Delhi's area for sexually assaulting a six-year-old minor girl, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, a passerby noticed that the girl, who was playing near her house, was being touched inappropriately by a person.

"He raised an alarm and the parents of the girl were alerted following which they approached the police. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," a said.

The medical examination of the victim has been conducted. Police said the medical report would confirm whether she was raped.

Earlier, when the family members of the victim took her for medical examination to a hospital, they were referred to another one following which several people vandalised the hospital's property.

