Hooch kills 16 in Uttarakhand

Sixteen persons died early on Friday and seven others were battling for life after drinking spurious liquor at Balapur village of Haridwar district in Uttarakhand, police said.
Most of the victims died in a hospital, said Anil Raturi, Director General of Police (DGP).
The victims had taken liquor at a function in the village last night following which most of the people started vomiting.
While 11 victims belong to Jharbera block, where Balapur village is loacted, and five others belong to nearby Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.
The police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.
Taking serious view of the tragedy, the state government has launched a drive in the area against spurious liquor.
--IANS
str/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU