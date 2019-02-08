Hooch kills 16 in Uttarakhand

Sixteen persons died early on Friday and seven others were battling for life after drinking spurious liquor at village of district in Uttarakhand, police said.

Most of the victims died in a hospital, said Anil Raturi, of Police (DGP).

The victims had taken liquor at a function in the village last night following which most of the people started vomiting.

While 11 victims belong to Jharbera block, where village is loacted, and five others belong to nearby Saharanpur district of

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.

Taking serious view of the tragedy, the has launched a drive in the area against spurious liquor.

--IANS

