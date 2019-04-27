Two killed, 9 injured in road accident in J&K

Two people were killed and nine injured on Saturday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

Fifty five-year-old and 10-year-old were killed and nine others injured after their vehicle went out of the driver's control on the Gurez- road and plunged into a gorge, police said.

The injured were taken to the district hospital.

Due to heavy snowfall, the Bandipora-Gurez road remains closed for nearly four months each year during winter. The road was restored for traffic a fortnight back.

