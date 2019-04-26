NHRC notice to Bengal DG on police action on lawyers

Taking suo motu of a media report, the (NHRC) on Friday issued notice to the West Bengal's of Police seeking a detailed report within four weeks on the alleged police action in Howrah in which 20 persons, including the civic agency staff and lawyers, had received head injuries.

It also sought a report on action taken against the "delinquent" police personnel and health status of the victims.

Meanwhile, demanding action against the police personnel, the of observed black day throughout the state expressing solidarity with the lawyers of Howrah.

Quoting media reports, a statement said the incident happened following the lawyers' face-off with the staff over parking.

"It has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issue of violation of human rights of the victims, who have sustained injuries in the incident. Apparently, the police personnel did not deal with the situation in a proper manner, which resulted in humiliation and physical injuries to the victims," the statement said.

The incident was reportedly triggered after an was allegedly turned away by the of the civic headquarters when he tried to park his vehicle in the civic agency's compound.

Thereafter, the lawyers and the civic body staff fought for hours as many lawyers joined the protest against the

The civic staff, however, claimed that they were attacked first. Both sides threw stones and bricks at each other before the police intervened and chased away the lawyers.

