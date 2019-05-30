Two LeT militants killed in Sopore

Two (LeT) militants were killed on Thursday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

Police sources said the killings took place in Dangarpora village in Sopore area.

"Exact identity of the slain militants is being ascertained but both of them belong to the LeT outfit. is on at the encounter site," a said.

Security forces on Thursday carried out a in Sopore.

Troops from the Rashtriya Rifles, the of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force launched the operation after getting information about the presence of militants in the village.

Authorities have suspended in Sopore and also closed educational institutions as a precaution.

--IANS

sq/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)