Search operation in Kashmir's Sopore

Security forces on Thursday carried out a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area, police said.
Troops from the Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force launched the operation in Dangarpora village after getting information about the presence of militants.
Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Sopore and also closed educational institutions as a precaution.
--IANS
sq/ksk/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU