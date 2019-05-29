Civilian killed in clashes with security forces in Shopian

A civilian was killed on Wednesday in clashes between security forces and protesters in Pinjora village of Jammu and Kashmir's district.

The clashes erupted when an operation against militants was going on, police sources said.

The sources said that to control the mob, the security forces used tear smoke and pellets. But locals claimed that live ammunition was also used by the security forces.

A civilian, Sajad Ahmad Parray, belonging to Badrahama village of district died during the protests after sustaining a gunshot injury, locals said.

Reports from the area said over 20 protesters were injured in the clashes.

