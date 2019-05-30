Woman injured in Pakistan shelling in J&K's Poonch

Pakistani troopers resorted to indiscriminate shelling from across the (LoC), leaving a woman injured in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Wednesday evening.

A woman, identified as Hanifa, belonging to Baghyal Dara village in district near the LoC, was injured late last evening when Army resorted to unprovoked, indiscriminate shelling on defence and civilian facilities, police sources said.

The injured woman was shifted to a local hospital, where doctors referred her to district hospital in

"Indian positions responded effectively to shelling," police sources said.

