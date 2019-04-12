Two Manipuri drug traffickers held in Nagaland

Two Manipuri drug traffickers have been arrested along with 900 grams of brown sugar and four live rounds of ammunition in Khuzuma in Nagaland, officials said.

Besides, two mobile telephones were seized by the Police from the traffickers identified as A. Mao and P. Zatso, both from Lai village in district in Manipur, on Thursday evening.

The seized brown sugar is valued at crores of rupees in the international market, officials said.

The drugs were packed in 60 small packets concealed at different parts of the car in which the traffickers were travelling from to They were intercepted along the Manipur- border.

For a long time, has been the conduit for drug trafficking in the northeast.

