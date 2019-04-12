5 BJP leaders booked for taking selfie inside booth

Thirteen persons, including five (BJP) leaders, have been booked for clicking selfies inside polling booths and other poll code violations during the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the police said here on Friday.

(law and order) Deepam Seth said that cases have been filed against the accused in different districts under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and for violation of the model code of conduct.

Clicking photographs inside the polling booth is strictly prohibited as per the guidelines issued by the

According to Janmejay Khanduri, Senior of Police (SSP), Haridwar, four BJP leaders have been booked in the district for taking selfies and poll code violations. Among them is Vikas Tiwari, BJP's district

Three people, including a BJP leader, were booked in district. In district, one person was booked for violating the model code of conduct.

The maximum number of cases -- five -- were registered in district. When contacted, SSP Balinderjit Singh said that further action would be taken against the accused only after a thorough probe.

--IANS

str/arm

