Two men arrested for running betting racket in Delhi

Two men who allegedly ran a betting on in North Delhi's area were arrested by police on Thursday night. The accused ran the with the help of a betting software installed in their laptop, the police said.

"The accused used a software installed in their laptop to register entry of data. They also used hot line mobile phone for live gambling," a said.

The accused identified as Harminder (30) and Gurdeep Kapoor (32), were running the betting in the Nehru Vihar area of in North Delhi, and were arrested after the police received a secret tip-off regarding the betting racket.

The police team recovered a laptop, 10 mobile phones, and two diaries from the accused.

--IANS

rag/prs

