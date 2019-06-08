Eight arrested for selling, consuming heroin in Kolkata

arrested eight persons, including three drug dealers, for selling and consuming in the city, an said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Kolkata Police's anti-narcotics cell conducted raids at specific points in the city on Thursday night and arrested five youths with 3.5 grams of from south Kolkata's 75, Sarat Bose Road.

"Five youths -- Raunak Jain (23), Raunak Singh (29), Lakshya Agarwal (24), Saion Banerjee (25) and Arghya (25) were arrested while consuming around 11 pm on Thursday.

The seized consignment from the youths is worth around Rs 8000," the said.

Based on the statements by the youths, three drug dealers were arrested from south Kolkata's S.P. Mukherjee road around 2.30 am on Friday.

"Aman Gupta, and were arrested near around 2.30 am. They have confessed selling to many city customers including a large number of college students belonging to well-off families in the last three months," he said.

The eight accused were produced before a court on Friday.

--IANS

mgr/prs

