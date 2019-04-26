Two robbers of 'Thak Thak gang' held for robbing bizman

Two gang members of the notorious Thak Thak gang was arrested for robbing Rs 51 lakh from a who had kept the cash inside his car here, a said on Friday.

"P. Vikash and his juvenile accomplice were apprehended on Thursday night by a team of Special Staff headed by P.K Jha with a bag having cash Rs 49.51 Lakhs from south Delhi's Madangir," said DCP

"The accused on April 18 robbed a who had kept a bag containing Rs 51 lakh in his car," Kumar said.

"The victim, a resident of Greater Kailash, in his complaint filed at Cantt told the police that the incident happened while he was on his way home from his factory by his car.

"When he reached on Ring Road, two persons on a Scooty puntured his car's rear tyre by throwing sharp needles," the DCP said. One of the accused was later identified as P. Vikash.

"The accused persons signalled the victim about the deflated tyre. When the victim along with his and servant was busy in changing the tyre, one of the accused took away his cash bag," he said.

"The accused persons, active members of Thak Thak gang, were involved in over a dozen such cases," he added.

--IANS

sp/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)