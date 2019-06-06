JUST IN
Two SPOs go missing along with weapons in J&K

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Two special police officers (SPOs) went missing along with their weapons on Thursday from the police lines area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

The missing SPOs have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Dar and Sulaiman Ahmad Khan. An FIR has been registered and a manhunt started to trace them, police sources said.

SPOs are engaged by the state police on a fixed monthly pay to fight militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

