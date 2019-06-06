Two SPOs go missing along with weapons in J&K

Two special police officers (SPOs) went missing along with their weapons on Thursday from the police lines area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.
The missing SPOs have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Dar and Sulaiman Ahmad Khan. An FIR has been registered and a manhunt started to trace them, police sources said.
SPOs are engaged by the state police on a fixed monthly pay to fight militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.
--IANS
sq/mag/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU