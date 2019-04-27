Two youth arrested for burning school in Manipur

Two youths have been arrested for burning down on Thursday a private secondary school, located in Manipur's district, run by Catholic Missionaries, the police said on Saturday.

"The police have arrested two youths. Senior police officials are interrogating them and conducting an inquiry into the incident," L. Kailun, of Police (ADGP) in-charge of armed police and law & order, told IANS.

The role of the two, so-called office-bearers of (KSO), were yet to be confirmed as the probe was in the preliminary stages, he added.

"Hunt is on for more suspects in the arson and attack on the school. Security has been provided to school and students," the ADGP said.

A classroom block and the principal's office were razed, causing Rs 35 lakh loss. No one was injured in the incident.

The arson followed the KSO diktat to shut in the area. Earlier, the school had rejected its plea to revoke suspension of six of students.

The students had been suspended for posting offensive remarks against some school teachers on the social media, the police said.

The Catholic Educational Society (CESM) has condemned the arson terming it "against the act of humanity".

"It's deeply shocking and unfortunate that the temple of learning, the harbinger of hope, could be so reduced to ashes by some immoral people in the society," the CESM said in a statement.

--IANS

sc/mag/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)