Over 6 lakh attacks on Mumbai Cloud server honeypot

Cybercriminals attempted attacks on a Mumbai Cloud server more than 678,000 times in a month, which was second to in the US that recorded more than 950,000 login attempts, among a total of 10 honeypots placed globally, global cyber security said on Wednesday.

The honeypots were set-up in 10 of the most popular (AWS) data centres in the world, including California, Frankfurt, Ireland, London, Ohio, Paris, Sao Paulo, and over a 30-day period from mid-January to mid-February.

A is a system intended to mimic likely targets of cyberattackers for security researchers to monitor cybercriminal behaviour.

According to Sophos' "Exposed: Cyberattacks on Cloud Honeypots" report, over five million attacks were attempted on the global network of honeypots, thus, demonstrating how cybercriminals are automatically scanning for weak open Cloud buckets.

Cloud servers were subjected to 13 attempted attacks per minute, per honeypot, on an average.

With businesses across the globe increasingly adopting Cloud technology, the report revealed the extent to which businesses migrating to hybrid and all-Cloud platforms are at risk.

"The aggressive speed and scale of attacks on devices demonstrates the use of botnets to target an organisation's Cloud platform," Sunil Sharma, Managing Director, Sales, and Saarc, Sophos, said in a statement.

Continuous visibility of public Cloud infrastructure is vital for businesses to ensure compliance and to know what to protect, the report emphasised.

However, multiple development teams within an organisation and an ever-changing, auto-scaling environment make this difficult for IT security.

"Instead of inundating security teams with a massive number of undifferentiated alerts, Cloud Optix significantly minimises alert fatigue by identifying what is truly meaningful and actionable," said Ross McKerchar, CISO,

