Rome, May 31 (IANS/AKI) Amid violent clashes and a deteriorating security situation in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, 149 vulnerable and asylum-seekers from the Horn of and were on Thursday evacuated to Rome, the refugee agency said in a statement.

The evacuees include 65 children, 13 of them who are less than 12 months old, the UNHCR statement said.

One of the children flown to safety in the Italian capital on Thursday was born just two months ago, according to the statement.

Many of the evacuees need medical treatment and are suffering from malnourishment, according to the statement.

"More humanitarian evacuations are needed," said Jean-Paul Cavalieri, UNHCR of Mission in "They are a vital lifeline for whose only other escape route is to put their lives in the hands of unscrupulous smugglers and traffickers on the "

The group of were moved from UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency's Gathering and after surviving months in "dire conditions" inside detention centres in other parts of war-wracked

Libyan and Italian authorities cooperated over Thursday's evacuation, said the statement.

Earlier this week, 62 urban refugees from Syria, and were also evacuated from to in Timisoara, The refugees will receive food, clothing and medical treatment before travelling on to

More than 1,000 refugees and migrants have been evacuated or resettled out of by UNHCR this year, but over 1,200 others were returned to by the in just May alone after being rescued or intercepted while attempting to flee by boat.

"UNHCR is grateful to States that have come forward with evacuation places however, new detainees are arriving at a faster pace than people are departing," the agency stated, re-launching an appeal to nations to help bring refugees detained in Libya to safety.

More than 83,000 Libyans have been forced to flee their homes since early April as eastern warloard continues to battle forces loyal to the UN-backed government in amid fighting and heavy shelling, UNHCR said.

Nearly 600 people have lost their lives in the recent clashes, according to the Last week, two ambulance drivers died after being caught up in shelling attacks, WHO said.

