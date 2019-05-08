UN chief warns of global threat from fleeing IS foreign fighters

UN has warned of a major global threat from foreign fighters fleeing the defeated Islamic State (IS) terrorist organisation and declared stopping them should be a high global priority.

"They, as well as those they inspire, represent a major transnational threat", he said on Tuesday at the launch of the UN Countering Terrorist Travel Programme (CTTP). "Detecting and disrupting these terrorists and other high-risk criminals prior to them carrying out an attack is a high priority for the international community".

He warned, "Many are well trained and could carry out future terrorist attacks. Others hope to radicalise and recruit new followers to their cause".

Two years ago the UN estimated that over 40,000 foreign terrorists from more than 110 countries may have travelled to and to join terrorist groups, he said. With the fall of the territories held by IS, many of them are returning home or relocating to other trouble spots or safe haven, he added.

"It is apparent that that these terrorist who lost territory elsewhere are looking for new pressure points to ignite", Sri Lanka's Permanent Rohan Perera, whose nation was attacked by Islamist terrorists last month on Easter, said.

Two affiliates of IS has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings in his country and it is investigating IS links to two local groups, and Jamath Millate Ibrahim, he said.

Perera, who is also the of the to Eliminate International Terrorism, said that is pursuing efforts to establish a regional counter- there.

Under- Vladimir Voronkov, the of the Office of Counter-Terrorism, described the CCTP as a flagship programme of his office in partnership with the Counter- Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), the (ICAO), the (OICT) and the Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Guterres thanked for its continued support to the UN's counter- programmes.

Under the programme the UN is to provide state-of-the-art software, goTravel, which is capable of analysing to help help countries track terrorism suspects across borders, according to the UN. It will be able to cross-check data from Advance Passenger Information System used by some government agencies and Passenger Name Record used by with international databases of terrorist and criminals through an enhanced information exchange.

( can be reached at and followed on Twitter @arulouis)

--IANS

al/am/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)